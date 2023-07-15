One dead after shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 5001 block of West 65th Street.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:44 a.m. on Saturday and found someone suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to authorities, the person was transported to a local hospital and later died from the injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4660 or call 911.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are working to gather additional information and will update you as soon as it becomes available.