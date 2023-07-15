x
One dead after shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide in the 5001 block of West 65th Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 5001 block of West 65th Street.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:44 a.m. on Saturday and found someone suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the person was transported to a local hospital and later died from the injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4660 or call 911.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are working to gather additional information and will update you as soon as it becomes available.

