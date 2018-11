LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting at Sunflower Drive turned fatal.

When they arrived around 2:30 p.m., the victim and suspect were inside the home. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was taken down to the station for questioning.

Currently, police don't think there is a threat to the public. Police believe the two are related.

