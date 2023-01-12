Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock

Little Rock police have arrested Chelsea McKenzly, who's being charged with 1st degree murder in connection to an alleged burglary on Wednesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress."

Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in the area's parking lot. Authorities later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police identified Chelsea McKenzly as a suspect in the incident.

Following questioning, McKenzly was arrested by Little Rock police and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to the alleged burglary.

She was also charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.