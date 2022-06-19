One dead after early morning shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on South Jefferson Street early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the scene after Shot Spotter activation around 2:41 a.m.
Once on the scene, police found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the incident was isolated and there was no further threat to the public.
No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.