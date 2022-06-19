One dead after early morning shooting in Little Rock

Police say they were notified after a Shot Spotter notification around 2:41 a.m. on South Jefferson Street which is near 12th Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on South Jefferson Street early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene after Shot Spotter activation around 2:41 a.m.

Once on the scene, police found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident was isolated and there was no further threat to the public.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

Homicide Update- S. Jefferson Street https://t.co/8L5GlH1Rb2 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 19, 2022