LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting early this morning at 5103 Asher Avenue.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 2:15 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred near the Super Stop gas station on Asher Avenue.

Officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to UAMS where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jeremy Dennis, 27, his next of kin has been notified.

We will update when more information becomes available.