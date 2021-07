LPRD is investigating a homicide that occurred near I-30 on Friday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday on I-30 in the 7500 block, leaving one person dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Keyeon Dukes of Little Rock.

According to reports, there are currently no suspects at the time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.