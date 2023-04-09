Investigation underway after Little Rock homicide on Wilson Road

An investigation is underway after officers responded to a shots fired call at 1806 Wilson Road and located one male victim.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of September 4, the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 1806 Wilson Road.

Upon arrival, officers located one male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He reportedly died at the scene.

Officials secured the area and launched a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident has been urged to call Major Crimes at (501) 371-4660.