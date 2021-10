Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night leaving one person dead and a second person injured on Hutsell Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night leaving one person dead and a second person injured in the 5800 block of Hutsell Road, which is off Geyer Springs Road.

According to reports, authorities currently have no suspects.

No other information has been provided at this time.