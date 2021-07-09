One dead after overnight shooting in North Little Rock, police investigate

Police say the shooting killed one woman and injured another.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers are searching for a gunman after an overnight shooting.

Police responded to the Lakewood Apartments on McCain Blvd. after hearing a report that two women were shot.

Police say one was pronounced dead at the scene; the other is expected to be okay.

Police are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened and searching for the suspect.