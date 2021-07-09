One dead after overnight shooting in North Little Rock, police investigate

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers are searching for a gunman after an overnight shooting.
The shooting killed one woman and injured another.
Police responded to the Lakewood Apartments on McCain Blvd. after hearing a report that two women were shot.
Police say one was pronounced dead at the scene; the other is expected to be okay.
Police are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened and searching for the suspect.
If you know anything, please contact the North Little Rock Police Department.