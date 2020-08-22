One man dead after police chase leads to collision in Little Rock

Police said the pursuit ended in a multiple vehicle collision at the intersection of N. Rodney Parham and Northbrook Circle.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, officers received a call about a forgery in progress at Centennial Bank around 5:32 p.m.

The report stated a man in a black vehicle was trying to cash an altered check.

Upon arrival, the suspect began leaving the drive-thru of the bank. Police said the suspect began speeding away south on Rodney Parham when police activated their lights and sirens.

Police confirm the suspect died from the collision. They said other injuries caused during the collision do not appear to be life-threatening.