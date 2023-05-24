Suspect dead after Sheridan high-speed police chase

One person is dead and another injured following a high-speed chase on Tuesday afternoon. Sheridan police said they were forced to use "intentional intervention."

SHERIDAN, Ark. — On the afternoon of May 23, an officer with the Sheridan Police Department (SPD) attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle within city limits.

After the driver allegedly refused to stop, authorities began to pursue the suspect in Grant County.

According to reports, the suspect was driving erratically at high speeds and "showed an indifference for human life."

An officer with SPD used what they referred to as an "intentional intervention" to force the vehicle to stop.

The pursuit ended when the suspect veered into the officer's lane and lost control before crashing into a roadside ditch approximately 8 miles north of Sheridan.

Officers and medical personnel attempted lifesaving treatment, however, the driver died at the scene.

One other passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to officials, both the driver and passenger had active warrants, and the vehicle was determined as stolen.