MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting.

Deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival.

Unfortunately, the victim passed away on August 6, 2022, due to her injuries.

Investigators have been gathering evidence and following up on leads.