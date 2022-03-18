One dead after shooting at Hot Springs gas station, police say

One person was fatally shot at a gas station on Albert Pike in Hot Springs on St. Patrick's Day and three people have been arrested.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Three people were arrested on March 17 after a man was fatally shot at a gas station on Albert Pike in Hot Springs.

In a press release, officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shooting at the gas station at 1306 Albert Pike around 9:40 a.m.

Once on scene, police saw people trying to help a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics took over and attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reportedly were given information on potential suspects and the vehicle they were driving in.

The car was found and police arrested 18-year-old Malik Hughes, 19-year-old Kia Moore, and 20-year-old Jamiah Hughes.

The three have all been charged with second degree murder.