One dead after shooting in Pine Bluff, police say

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 23 in regards to a vehicle accident near the intersection of 3rd and Hutchinson.

Upon arrival, officials located a grey car that had struck a telephone pole. They found one male in the vehicle and another near the scene of the crash.

Officers discovered that both males were suffering from gunshot wounds and had been shot prior to the crash.

One victim was transported to a hospital in Little Rock for treatment, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher.

The name of the deceased victim will be released after the next of kin has been notified.