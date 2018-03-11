MT. VERNON, Ark. (KTHV) - The White County Sheriff's Department has reported an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon that put one in the hospital.

The shooting occurred at 3:45 p.m. in Mt. Vernon after some form of disturbance. An officer exchanged gunfire with a person in the house. That man was transported to the hospital under unknown conditions.

The officer did not suffer any injuries and is on paid administrative leave as the investigation is underway. Arkansas State Police will be handling the investigation.

This story will be updated.

