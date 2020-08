According to LRPD, a shot-spotter notification and multiple 911 calls reported that around 20 shots were fired near Asher and Washington in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to LRPD, a shot-spotter notification and multiple 911 calls reported that around 20 shots were fired near Asher and Washington in Little Rock at around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

One man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a nearby hospital.