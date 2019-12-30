LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Little Rock Sunday night.

Police say the victim was found on Chickadee Drive near the Target off University Avenue.

Investigators are still trying to determine where the shooting actually happened.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The victim is in serious condition.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

