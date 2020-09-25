x
One man dead after shooting in downtown Little Rock

Police say the shooting happened near 21st and South Main streets.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man died inside a home near 21st and South Main streets.

According to police, the shooting took place before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Once on scene, officers found one man fatally shot inside a home and another man with severe cuts to his head.

The man with the cuts was to taken to a nearby hospital while the other man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

