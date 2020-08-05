LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a man was fatally shot Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 2300 block of 145th Street in Little Rock.

The victim has been described as a white male in his mid-30s. Police say he died at the scene of the shooting.

An official said there are possible suspects and investigators are interviewing potential witnesses.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

