According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, one man is dead from a homicide that took place in the vicinity of 26th and Orange.

Officers dispatched to the location after gunshots were reported around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Officers found the man lying in the street, but an identification has not yet been determined and no one is in custody.

Police hope members of the community can help.

Last month, the city council granted the department money to increase rewards for unsolved homicide cases, regardless of when they happened.

Anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a homicide suspect could earn up to $10 thousand.

"We are working diligently, trying to get as much information as possible as we can to get these homicides solved," Officer Deaunuana Roberts said.

This is the 10th homicide of the year for Pine Bluff and the third in one week.

More on this story as the investigation continues.