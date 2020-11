According to Hot Springs police, one man was found shot and later died after a shooting at a Motel on Ouachita Ave. Tuesday night.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Hot Springs police, one man was found seriously injured after being shot at around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. The man later died at the hospital.

Hot Springs Police Officer Omar Cervantes said the shooting took place at the Best Court Motel on Ouachita Ave.

Police are investigating and interviewing witnesses and have not made an arrest at this time.

The victim has not yet been identified.