LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock Police are on scene of a shooting in the 5600 block of Baseline Road.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt where the suspect shot the male victim in the torso and fled the scene.

The victim is currently stable and police are searching the area for evidence and the suspect. Detectives are working to obtain a verified suspect description at this time.

More on this story as it develops.

