One dead after shooting with multiple victims, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on University Ave. that has left one person dead and "multiple victims," police say.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a late night shooting in multiple locations that left at least one person dead.

In addition to that one person dead, police say several people were also hurt.

Detectives spent the night investigating two crime scenes as police say it started with a shooting on South University, near Mabelvale Pike, followed by another at Our Community Market on Wright Avenue and Battery.

This all happened between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday night on University.

Police say there were "multiple" people were hurt and at least one killed at the second location.

The scene left University closed in both directions while investigators were on-scene, extending to Our Community Market on Wright Avenue.

According to our crew on the scene, multiple cars were hit there and an ambulance was also seen driving away.