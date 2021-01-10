Pine Bluff police investigate two separate shootings, leaving one dead and multiple injured

Pine Bluff police are currently investigating two shootings that left one person dead and several others injured, as at least a dozen people were shot.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are currently investigating shootings that occurred Sunday morning that left one person dead and several others injured, as at least a dozen people were shot during two separate incidents.

According to reports, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to gunfire at Sahara Temple around 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival, a large group of people at a downtown party site were seen running away from the building and into the street.

Reports confirmed that an officer in Pine Bluff fired his weapon during an incident outside of the building. The officer involved in the shooting is now being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

According to reports, the officer heard gunshots in the area of 820 South Main Street where he found a man, 24-year-old Duane Everett, with a gun leaving Sahara Temple. Eight people were inside of the location and had already suffered gunshot wounds.

Everett was shot by the officer and was transported to the hospital after being wounded, but was later released.

State police are currently investigating the reason why Everett was armed and plan to ask what he knows about the shootings that happened before police were able to arrive.

The second of the two incidents happened around 2:15 a.m. as Pine Bluff police were sent to the area of Martha Mitchell Expressway and University to investigate gunshots that were heard in the area.

Officers found that the shooting resulted in four victims during an incident that occurred in the intersection of University and Pullen.

According to reports, two of the four victims are in critical condition and an update has yet to be provided about their status.

Authorities discovered and recovered numerous shell casings from an area around a vehicle at the intersection.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Arkansas State Police at 870-850-8630.

The name and status of the officer involved in the incident is currently being withheld.