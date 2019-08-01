Little Rock police say a man was fatally shot on the 5800 block of Stagecoach Road Monday night.

According to police, a caller said there was a large fight and that his brother was shot.

Once on the scene, police found 60-year-old Donald Blackburn dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police talked to witnesses and neighbors to learn more about the incident.

Police say there was a verbal fight between Blackburn and the manager of the property. That's when police allege Blackburn attacked the property owner with a "club-style weapon." That's when the owner fired shots at Blackburn.

The property manager was released without charges, but the investigation is still open.

This article has been updated to include the latest information by LRPD.