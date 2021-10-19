One person fatally shot in Jacksonville shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Police say one person was fatally shot during a "domestic disturbance" at a Super 8 Motel in Jacksonville on Monday.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers arrived at the motel around 10:22 p.m. to a "shooting that began as a domestic disturbance."
Officers found a man at the scene with gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital and where he was pronounced dead.
Police are talking to witnesses and "persons involved in the incident."
No suspect has been named at this time.
