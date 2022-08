Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead at a house located on Whispering Pines Drive, just off Mabevale Cut Off Road.

The Little Rock Police Department have only shared that the person was found dead at the house.

Whispering Pines Drive is located in south Little Rock just off Mabelvale Cut Off Road.

No suspect or victim information has been shared at this time.

Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/AOpsNMMqRP — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 1, 2022