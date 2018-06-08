JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a person was injured after being shot at a Waffle House in Jonesboro.

Police say the person who was shot in the early morning incident on Aug. 5 had an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police say officers were responding to a fight at the restaurant when they found that one person had been shot.

No suspects have been named.

