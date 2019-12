LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers were dispatched to 5813 Baseline Road where they are investigating the scene of a shooting.

Police say that the victim is a 5-year-old girl shot in the back. The shooting took place on Warren Drive, and the victim's mother transporter her to 5813 Baseline where they made contact with police.

The victim is currently seeking treatment at a local hospital, police say that she is in serious but stable condition.

More on this story as it develops.