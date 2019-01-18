NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saturday, Jan. 19 will mark one year since a Pulaski County mom was gunned down, while holding her five-year-old in her arms. No arrests have been made in the murder of April Harris. Her family is asking for your help to change that.

"I never thought that in a year we would still be here," said April's sister, Amber Harris. "I wish we had answers. I wish we knew why someone did this to April." April was gunned down at the Chapel Ridge apartments (now called Fairfax Crossing). "April was a normal mother," said Amber, "doing normal things."

Deputies said she was walking to her car with her kids, on the way to school, holding her five-year-old in her arms. "Murdered her in front of her four children," explained Amber, "Here. Right here."

The shots rang out just feet from a dozen different apartments. Yet no one reported anything.

"Two gunshots," she said, "and you didn't see anybody taking off? But this is normal. Gunshots are normal. It can't be. It shouldn't be. But it is."

Deputies said it was a man, dressed in all black, with a ski mask on, who jumped out of the bushes and shot April's daughter, then shot and killed April.

"I'm losing my mind just thinking about it," Amber admitted, "so I can only imagine what her children feel like, and it hurts."

Harris' family is doing everything they can to keep April's memory alive with billboards and flyers throughout North Little Rock.

"Somebody has to know something," she said. "We still have this killer at large. We still have parents taking their kids to school, walking out of their apartments, kids out there playing, there's still a murderer out there who thought that it was okay to take someone's life."

There is a reward of more than $10,000, and you can remain anonymous. Call Crime Stoppers at (501)340-8477.

If you don't want to call the authorities, Amber said you can just reach out to her on Facebook.