LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Repeat offenders, consider this your warning. The U.S. Attorney's office in Little Rock has been indicting offenders at a seemingly unprecedented level.

THV11 spoke with the US Attorney about what prompted the push, and what we can expect as a result.

"It's no secret we've had an acute violent crime problem,” said Cody Hiland, the former Faulkner County Prosecutor was appointed by President Trump in 2017.

That crime came to a head during the Power Ultra Lounge Shooting, which left 28 people injured, which led to a number of partnerships between local, state and federal officials.

"Today, the urgent need is about safe streets and freedom from drive-by shootings,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson one year ago, when he announced the GET Rock partnership.

A priority for the U.S. Attorney's office, one of the key players in the pact: repeat offenders.

"83 percent in nine years were arrested for another crime. 83 percent. The average arrestee had five arrests,” Hiland said. “What we are finding is repeat offenders coming out, and Winnie, I think for too long we've insulated people from the consequences of their own decision making. What that does is keeps us from providing accountability for actions.”

Gone are the days of offenders avoiding jail time because of prison overcrowding.

"At the federal level, we don't have parole. So we can take some of the most serious repeat offenders, and give them five, 10, 15 years and at the federal level, that's real time,” he said.

So far this year, the western district has indicted 118 people, compared with last year's 62.

"One of the things we want to do is when someone repeatedly violates the social compact, they repeatedly hurt our people when they break things and hurt people, they've got to be held accountable,” Hiland said of their motivation.

It appears the federal judges agree. They're giving tough sentences to those found guilty in these cases.

"We had a nine-year sentence on a guy who was just in possession of ammunition because he had a long violent criminal history. We had a white supremacist, a felon in possession of a firearm, and he received 15 years,” he said. “That's the kind of thing we're looking at.”

We asked Hiland what he'd say to those who believe these offenders should be rehabilitated and not incarcerated.

"We've been trying to make people better since the 1960s. At some point, Winnie, we have got to start giving the benefit of the doubt to the people who get up every morning and go to work, take their kids to school, and do everything they can to give their kids a better life,” The U.S. Attorney said finally.

