One year since hit-and-run death of Little Rock man, family left with no answers

Jamaal Lewis was said to be crossing South University when a vehicle hit him around 1 a.m. on August 14, 2022. After a year, police are still looking for the driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been one year since Jamaal Lewis was killed in a hit-and-run, a case that's still unsolved.

Lewis was 41 years old when he took his last breath.

On August 14, 2022, Lewis was hit by a car around 1 a.m. on South University. Police believe he was trying to cross the road.

"He was the life of the party," Lewis' sister Latifah Hughes said. "He was always happy. [He] always kept you laughing."

Hughes lives in Georgia and didn't hear the news until the next day.

"I lost a big part of me," Hughes said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the investigation is still open. Initial witnesses describe a black sedan as the possible vehicle that hit him.

Latifah pleads with people walking along the roadways to watch for oncoming traffic because they may not be watching for you.

"If you are a pedestrian, just wait until those cars are gone before you use any crosswalks or anything," Hughes said.

In 2021, LRPD reported more than half of the city's pedestrian crashes happened in the southwest part of the city with several on University and many during the night.