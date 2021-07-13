Nearly 40 people arrested in undercover child trafficking bust

TEMPE, Ariz. — Almost 40 people who are suspected of soliciting various sex acts with minors were arrested in an undercover operation by police, according to official documents.
During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly used by suspects looking for illegal sex acts, according to documents from the Tempe Police Department.
The suspects, whose ages ranged from 20 to 64, were caught when they reportedly solicited and brokered deals for various sex acts, Tempe Police said
Called the 'Operation Behind the Mask," the setup focused on reducing the demand behind child sex crimes and human trafficking.
The Tempe Police Department partnered with the Phoenix Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Attorney Generals Office for Operation Behind the Mask, authorities said.
The suspects' names and charges are as follows:
Jeromy Harris, 41
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor
Charles Shumway, 33
Chandler PD
Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor
Yasir Al Obaidi , 26
Scottsdale PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated luring, attempted sex conduct with a minor.
Mark Allen Bourdon, 57
Scottsdale PD
Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor
Jorge Jesus Martinez, 33
Scottsdale PD and Mesa PD
Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor – two counts each
Boopathiraja Kandasamy, 37
Scottsdale PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct w/ minor
Jesus Rodriguez Marquez, 52
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor
Carl Thomas Jr, 63
Mesa PD
Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor
Kevin Lee Gilbreath, 41
Tempe PD
Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor
Bradley K. Johnson II, 48
Mesa PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs
Mario Salgado Vela, 39
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
Nathan Loftis, 39
Phoenix PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor
Faizal Mohamad Yassin, 24
Scottsdale PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor
Jacob Roshetko, 22
Scottsdale PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor
Charles Parenti, 44
Chandler PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Zrone Lee Coker, 36
Mesa PD
Aggravated Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
Walker Rockwell House, 26
Mesa PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor
Kevin Carrasco, 21
Mesa PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, Money Laundering
Noah Alexander Cheesman-Barnes, 25
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor.
Rafael Ramirez, 21
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
John Quarles Sr, 50
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
David Allan Mills, 64
Phoenix PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor
Patrick Henry Sanchez, 39
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Marco Flores Villalobos, 45
Scottsdale PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Angel Yepez Gonzalez, 48
Mesa PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ramon Xavier Escobedo, 40
Mesa PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Jerard Harris, 33
Scottsdale PD
king, Attempted sex conduct with a minor
Nicholas Brock Royals, 26
Chandler PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct, Luring
Matthew Scandin, 37
Scottsdale PD
Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor
Cirilo De Leon, 35
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Shayne Patrick Smyth, 38
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alfonso Arispe, 22
Scottsdale PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Nicolas Drew Phipps, 41
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor
David Ramos, 40
Mesa PD
Aggravated Luring of a Minor, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Kevin Lee Qualls, 51
Phoenix PD
Aggravated Luring of a Minor, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
David Green, 44
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Able Navarro, 20
Mesa PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Pandering, Attempted Sex Exploitation of Minor
Jerald Ross Yonnie, 47
Phoenix PD
Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Christopher Lehman, 39
Tempe PD
Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation