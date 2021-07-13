Nearly 40 people arrested in undercover child trafficking bust

Tempe Police worked with several other police departments and federal offices to find the suspects on sites used those looking for illegal sex acts.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Almost 40 people who are suspected of soliciting various sex acts with minors were arrested in an undercover operation by police, according to official documents.

During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly used by suspects looking for illegal sex acts, according to documents from the Tempe Police Department.

The suspects, whose ages ranged from 20 to 64, were caught when they reportedly solicited and brokered deals for various sex acts, Tempe Police said

Called the 'Operation Behind the Mask," the setup focused on reducing the demand behind child sex crimes and human trafficking.

The Tempe Police Department partnered with the Phoenix Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Attorney Generals Office for Operation Behind the Mask, authorities said.

The suspects' names and charges are as follows:

Jeromy Harris, 41

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor

Charles Shumway, 33

Chandler PD

Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor

Yasir Al Obaidi , 26

Scottsdale PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated luring, attempted sex conduct with a minor.

Mark Allen Bourdon, 57

Scottsdale PD

Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor

Jorge Jesus Martinez, 33

Scottsdale PD and Mesa PD

Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor – two counts each

Boopathiraja Kandasamy, 37

Scottsdale PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct w/ minor

Jesus Rodriguez Marquez, 52

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor

Carl Thomas Jr, 63

Mesa PD

Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor

Kevin Lee Gilbreath, 41

Tempe PD

Luring, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor

Bradley K. Johnson II, 48

Mesa PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Mario Salgado Vela, 39

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

Nathan Loftis, 39

Phoenix PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor

Faizal Mohamad Yassin, 24

Scottsdale PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor

Jacob Roshetko, 22

Scottsdale PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor

Charles Parenti, 44

Chandler PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Zrone Lee Coker, 36

Mesa PD

Aggravated Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Walker Rockwell House, 26

Mesa PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor

Kevin Carrasco, 21

Mesa PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, Money Laundering

Noah Alexander Cheesman-Barnes, 25

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor.

Rafael Ramirez, 21

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

John Quarles Sr, 50

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

David Allan Mills, 64

Phoenix PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor

Patrick Henry Sanchez, 39

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Marco Flores Villalobos, 45

Scottsdale PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Angel Yepez Gonzalez, 48

Mesa PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ramon Xavier Escobedo, 40

Mesa PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Jerard Harris, 33

Scottsdale PD

king, Attempted sex conduct with a minor

Nicholas Brock Royals, 26

Chandler PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct, Luring

Matthew Scandin, 37

Scottsdale PD

Luring, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor

Cirilo De Leon, 35

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Shayne Patrick Smyth, 38

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a minor, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alfonso Arispe, 22

Scottsdale PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Nicolas Drew Phipps, 41

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted sex conduct with a minor

David Ramos, 40

Mesa PD

Aggravated Luring of a Minor, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Kevin Lee Qualls, 51

Phoenix PD

Aggravated Luring of a Minor, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

David Green, 44

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Able Navarro, 20

Mesa PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Pandering, Attempted Sex Exploitation of Minor

Jerald Ross Yonnie, 47

Phoenix PD

Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Christopher Lehman, 39

Tempe PD

Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation