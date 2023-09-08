Police investigating after officer fatally shoots man in Osceola

Arkansas State Police are now investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot by an Osceola police officer on Wednesday.

OSCEOLA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) are now investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot by an Osceola police officer earlier on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the incident happened on August 9 after the Osceola Police Department (OPD) arrived at the home of 33-year-old Keivion Jones around 9:38 a.m.

OPD said that they located a vehicle at the home that had been driven by a suspect who allegedly "pointed a rifle at an employee of a local convenience store earlier in the morning."

Osceola officers said that Jones then exited the home and allegedly pointed a rifle at OPD, which they said caused them to fire their weapons at Jones who was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that there were three occupants of the home, and that none were injured. They also said that the three officers present at the time were uninjured.

Following the incident, OPD has since asked ASP to investigate the incident.



Authorities shared that an investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by officers was consistent with Arkansas law.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update this article as more information becomes available.