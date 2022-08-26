Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dead in apparent suicide

An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead in a single-man cell in an apparent suicide on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Staff found 42-year-old Jason Bramlett hanging in a locked single-man cell that morning.

They transferred him to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Arkansas State Police has been notified and is working to investigate the death further.

Additionally, the Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Bramlett was serving a 55-year sentence out of Van Buren County for first-degree murder.