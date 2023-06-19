Hot Springs non-profit forced to suspend construction after string of break-ins

The Our Promise House in Hot Springs has been forced to suspend construction after a string of six break-ins caused devastating financial losses.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Our Promise House in Hot Springs has been forced to suspend construction after a string of break-ins caused devastating financial losses.

The nonprofit organization, located at 230 Franklin Street, is building a house that will offer a respite for patients traveling to Hot Springs for cancer treatment.

The house was robbed several times in the last week, forcing them to temporarily suspend construction on the ongoing project.

In a post made on Facebook, the Our Promise House shared a surveillance image of a suspect and has offered a reward to anyone with information.

According to the post, the suspect broke into the Our Promise House on June 18, resulting in the building's sixth break-in.

They stated that while thieves may have derailed the project, they plan to get back on track once "additional funding is secured and insurance claims have all been filed."