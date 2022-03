Little Rock police officers are investigating after a homicide occurred overnight on Overby Circle.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating after a homicide occurred in the early morning hours of March 8.

According to the LRPD dispatch log, officers responded to a "cutting" at 1:59 a.m. where one person was killed.

Police say it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Benito Guzman-Martinez.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.