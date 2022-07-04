x
Crime

Police: Overnight homicide leaves one dead on Colonel Glenn

Little Rock police are currently investigating an overnight homicide that happened on the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Colonel Glenn.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn and left one person dead. 

Police said that a woman was also injured during the incident, with the woman suffering non-life threatening injuries as a result. 

There is no other information at this time, but police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. 

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

    

