Police: Overnight homicide leaves one dead on Colonel Glenn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Colonel Glenn.

Police said that a woman was also injured during the incident, with the woman suffering non-life threatening injuries as a result.

There is no other information at this time, but police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.