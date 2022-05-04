Police: Suspect charged with murder in Pizza D'Action homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened on West Markham Street at Pizza D's on Saturday, March 26.
The victim has been identified by police as 53-year-old Charles Willis, who according to the bar's Facebook page was an employee who was "known and loved" by many.
Following the shooting, the restaurant shared the following statement online:
"We struggled with what the right thing to do today would be. We decided that we would rather be open as a gathering place for friends and family. We aren’t sure what this day will be like. Our employees and customers have experienced a traumatic event with someone we all deeply cared about. We just wanted you to know we weren’t opening today trying to turn a profit amid tragedy. We didn’t want to deny his friends and family an opportunity to gather here if they wanted to. We’ll be here, please be patient with us today, it will be a hard day to get through."
On April 5, Little Rock police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Tyler Jackson, who has been charged with first-degree murder in Willis's death.
