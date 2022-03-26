Little Rock police investigate homicide outside of Pizza D's

"We struggled with what the right thing to do today would be. We decided that we would rather be open as a gathering place for friends and family. We aren’t sure what this day will be like. Our employees and customers have experienced a traumatic event with someone we all deeply cared about. We just wanted you to know we weren’t opening today trying to turn a profit amid tragedy. We didn’t want to deny his friends and family an opportunity to gather here if they wanted to. We’ll be here, please be patient with us today, it will be a hard day to get through."