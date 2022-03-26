Little Rock police investigate homicide outside of Pizza D's

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that reportedly happened on West Markham Street at Pizza D's.
There was one victim as a result of the incident and police are currently conducting an investigation.
Following the shooting, the restaurant shared the following statement online:
"We struggled with what the right thing to do today would be. We decided that we would rather be open as a gathering place for friends and family. We aren’t sure what this day will be like. Our employees and customers have experienced a traumatic event with someone we all deeply cared about. We just wanted you to know we weren’t opening today trying to turn a profit amid tragedy. We didn’t want to deny his friends and family an opportunity to gather here if they wanted to. We’ll be here, please be patient with us today, it will be a hard day to get through."
Police have not officially released the name of the victim, suspects, or any other information at this time.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.