According to the Little Rock Police Department, there was an overnight shooting.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, there was an overnight shooting.

Police did not specify where the shooting took place.

However, there was one female victim who is now in serious condition. The victim is said to have shown up to the hospital with a gunshot wound, LRPD says.

There are no suspects at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.