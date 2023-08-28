Overnight shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating after a shooting on N. Hutchinson left one person dead and one injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to 2601 N. Hutchinson in reference to reported gunshots in the area shortly after 1 a.m. on August 28.

While en route to the scene, another call came in from a person stating that they had been shot.

Officials located the victim, a 21-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds, in front of a residence in the 2500 block of N. Hutchinson.

According to reports, he was responsive and spoke with officers at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is currently unknown.

As officers secured the crime scene, they located a second victim in the parking lot of an apartment building at 2601 N. Hutchinson.

She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. The victim has not been identified at the time of this release.

The motive for this shooting is currently unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide has been asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.