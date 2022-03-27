Police: Overnight shooting leaves one dead in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a home on W. 26th Avenue, leaving one person dead.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened at a home on W. 26th Avenue.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the body of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of the home.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities and the victim's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Police are still investigating the incident and have said that there aren't any suspects at the moment.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2090 or 870-541-5300.

This is Pine Bluff's 7th homicide for this year so far.