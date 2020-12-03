According to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Greene County Circuit Court jury convicted a Paragould man with four counts of rape and sentenced him to 40 years for each count.

The jury had seven women and five men. They took only 25 minutes to return with a guilty verdict against 41-year-old David D. Price on Wednesday, March 11.

Police said Price sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl four times between March 1, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2017. The offenses were reported to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

Circuit Judge Barbara Halsey followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Price to 40 years for the separate counts, Ellington said.

Judge Halsey set two 40-year counts to run consecutively and two to run concurrently.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of Detective Lt. Rhonda Thomas and prosecutors Robert Thompson and Adam Butler in bringing this very difficult case to the jury and obtaining justice for the victim and her family,” Ellington said. “It’s been made clear time after time that the people of Greene County will not tolerate the sexual abuse of children.”

