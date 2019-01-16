JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois father and stepmother were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to the first-degree murder of their 6-year-old son, who was discovered weighing just 17 pounds when he died.

Michael L. Roberts and Georgena L. Roberts, both 43, entered their guilty pleas in November, according to WLS-TV in Chicago.

On Wednesday, Chief Circuit Judge Eric S. Pistorius gave Michael 25 years in prison and ordered 20 years for Georgena, according to The Telegraph.

Authorities said the couple used starvation as a form of punishment and withheld food on a regular basis, leading to "extreme malnourishment."

