LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According the the Little Rock Police Department, Park Plaza Mall was previously on lockdown due to U.S. Marshals attempting to apprehend a wanted suspect.

Police say shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

U.S. Marshals have now arrested the suspect and Park Plaza is no longer on lockdown. Police are asking the public to avoid this area.

There is not an active shooter at Park Plaza Mall. A Federal Law Enforcement Agency was attempting to apprehend a fleeing wanted person near this area. The suspect has been taken into custody. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5ICweJxhik — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 5, 2020