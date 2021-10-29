Parkview High School placed on temporary lockdown after shots fired off campus

Parkview High School was placed on temporary lockdown after reports of shots fired "in the community" but not on campus, according to reports from officials.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Parkview High School was placed on a temporary temporary lockdown after shots were fired off campus but heard "in the community," according to the Little Rock School District and city police.

The lockdown was placed Friday afternoon and was lifted soon after. The shots, police say, were not fired on campus.

Little Rock police said there have been reports of shots fired near the school, but there is no evidence of shots being fired near the campus or on campus.

This lockdown comes after two other high schools in central Arkansas, North Little Rock High School and Little Rock Central, were also on lockdown this month after a student was shot near the NLR campus and bullets hit a window at Central.