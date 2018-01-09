HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A Wisconsin parolee has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of an Arkansas woman, while prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty in the case.

Court records show 26-year-old Kevin Buerke, who now lives in Hot Springs, pleaded not guilty Friday in Garland County Circuit Court. He remains jailed without bond.

Buerke is charged with killing 80-year-old Betty Slaughter of Royal. Slaughter was reported missing Aug. 22 and her burned body was found three days later in a cemetery near her home.

Wisconsin Department of Correction records show Buerke has previous felony convictions for burglary and misappropriating another identity.

Garland County court records show a gag order has been issued in the case and that arrest warrant has been sealed.

