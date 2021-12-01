Josh Duggar child porn trial will now see past molestation evidence

Josh Duggar's child pornography trial can now hear evidence that the former reality TV star molested four girls nearly 20 years ago.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge says that jurors in Josh Duggar's child pornography trial can hear evidence that the former reality TV star molested four girls nearly 20 years ago.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks on Wednesday rejected a motion by Duggars' attorneys to prevent the evidence from being introduced as his child pornography trial began.