PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead.

Pine Bluff police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Barraque in reference to a shooting around 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival police found a male victim lying on the ground just outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is not being released until the family has been notified.

Police have a identified 47-year-old Delonte Dudley as a suspect.

He is approximately 5 feet and 10 inches and weighs 165 pounds. Dudley is possibly driving a 2013 grey Dodge Dart with Arkansas license number 484XNH.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

RELATED: Police investigate after man fires shots at car in UA-Little Rock police station parking lot

RELATED: Two suspects arrested for death of Hot Springs police officer

RELATED: Paragould man sentenced to 40 years for each of 4 counts of rape