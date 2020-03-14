PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead.
Pine Bluff police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Barraque in reference to a shooting around 2:15 a.m.
Upon arrival police found a male victim lying on the ground just outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity is not being released until the family has been notified.
Police have a identified 47-year-old Delonte Dudley as a suspect.
He is approximately 5 feet and 10 inches and weighs 165 pounds. Dudley is possibly driving a 2013 grey Dodge Dart with Arkansas license number 484XNH.
Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.
